A Birdie for The Pilot’s editorial “Hospital Must Do Vaccine Mandate.” They could have earned an eagle, however, if they had published it several weeks earlier.
Our community is extremely fortunate to have the outstanding facility provided by FirstHealth, but where is the leadership that is required if it expects to be a responsible citizen of our community? In my opinion, to have to brag that nearly 62 percent of employees are vaccinated after “strongly encouraging” and even paying bonuses to the reluctant ones is pathetic and unacceptable. It is long past the time to do the right thing by mandating COVID vaccinations as a condition for continued employment.
I have been a volunteer at Moore Regional Hospital for more than 23 years and have contributed nearly 6,000 hours. Last year, after being nominated by our hospital, I received a governor’s award as an “Outstanding Volunteer” in North Carolina. I don’t need to say that my time at the hospital has been a major part of my life, and I will miss it and the many friends with whom I worked.
I fully expect that FirstHealth’s management will have to mandate that employees have COVID vaccinations, but I decided that I could no longer make my small contribution to an organization that failed the leadership test of “doing the right thing” before being forced to do it. No longer will I be a FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital volunteer.
Vern Pherson
Pinehurst
(1) comment
Vern - thank you for volunteering and the award. These days volunteers get very little recognition. I know, I volunteer for a couple of organizations, but none require vaccinations. And for the record, I was vaccinated in March and support vaccination.
One question though. Are you vaccinated and all the immediate members of your family? If you require this standard for First Health, it ought to be a requirement in your family as well.
