It was once said that all politics is local. The lower the level of government, the more this is true.
What a president does on a day-to-day basis has little to do with the everyday lives of the local citizenry. On the other hand, what a village council does on a day-to-day basis can have much to do with those who live there and their quality of life. Never more has this been true than today. It is because of the daily need for a sound, common sense and responsive approach to our local government that I am strongly supporting Pat Pizzella for Pinehurst Village Council. I urge everyone to do the same.
Pat is committed to, as he says, “putting Pinehurst first.” He is the first to put the issues, and his position on those issues, on the table for all to consider. No other candidate for Village Council has done this. He is committed to listening to the views of Pinehurst residents, to make sure their views are heard and considered. He will be a full-time council person, and contrary to what one might think, this position takes the daily attention of any serious candidate.
The overarching issue in Pinehurst for some time now has been our rate of growth. Pat is in favor of “tapping the brakes” and assessing any future development with strong consideration as to its impact on traffic congestion that, in turn, affects quality of life. This, combined with sound fiscal management policies in terms of tax dollars and how they are spent, will form the basis of how Pinehurst moves forward in the years to come.
Pat Pizzella understands government, the village of Pinehurst, and most importantly, the residents. He cares and is committed.
Jim Hart
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
