Children going to school today will graduate into a highly competitive and interconnected global economy. They will have to compete for jobs against the best and brightest students from around the world. The primary focus of our schools must be to prepare our children for success.
I suggest that any time a member of the Board of Education wishes to discuss a topic or introduce a proposal, they begin with the following sentence: “This will improve the education of our children and better prepare them to compete in the global economy by…”
If the board member is unable to clearly and coherently define how a subject will help our kids compete and succeed, the item should be left off the agenda.
Examples of topics that would pass this test include: teacher training, recruitment and retention; increased access to — and use of — advanced technology; infrastructure improvements; expanded extracurricular activities and clubs; non-teacher staffing levels; and decreased class sizes with more personalized learning.
Subjects that don’t pass this simple test are better left for local radio and Facebook.
It is time for the Board of Education to start working for the kids.
Dr. Paul Kuzma
West End
