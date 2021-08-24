Party Influence with Virus?
I realize that I just had a letter published about my feelings relative to the Communist Chinese Party. However, I feel it is important to add to my previous comments.
The coronavirus that has killed over 550,000 Americans is in the news discussing where the virus originated. Initially the press and Dr. Fauci argued that the virus originated in a “wet market” in Wuhan, not at the lab. Now there is support that it, in fact, originated in the Wuhan Lab.
My problem is that the real question is not where the virus originated but how it was spread worldwide but not China wide. Based on accounts in the media the Chinese Communist Party knew about the accidental release into the local community around October.
What was its response? It locked down all movement of Wuhan citizens within China but allowed Wuhan citizens to travel worldwide without warning the world of the dangers facing them with the spread of the virus.
You may think that such an idea is just too far-fetched, but how else do we explain the party closing down Wuhan within its borders but not to the world.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
You may not have noticed but a single case of the delta variant was recently identified in China. The government locked everybody down ! They take this virus a little more seriously than we do, at least some (30% ?) of us.
John Misiaszek
