Recently, I received a letter from the Moore County GOP. In it was a single page showing the pictures, names and a brief resume of three candidates for the Whispering Pines Village Council.
First, let me assure you that I am a registered Republican. However, I was appalled by the attempt of the county GOP to insert itself into Whispering Pines elections.
As a former member of the Whispering Pines Village Council, I know that in council meetings, no member has ever considered themselves a member of any political party. Instead, thankfully, they have always been nonpartisan and acting solely in the best interest of the village.
Our two-party system at the national level is a disaster, resulting in total gridlock. The disease caused by this system is approaching paralysis at the state level, and now we see it infecting our school board at the county level.
Politicians’ votes are cast solely to injure the other party, not to benefit the community. There has never been a place for party politics in Whispering Pines elections, and with the combativeness currently demonstrated by the parties against each other, this is no time to start.
I passed this thought along to the three candidates, and to my astonishment, two said that they were not aware of the mailing. In fact, one was visibly upset over the matter. Both candidates also reassured me that there is no place for party politics in the Village Council.
I strongly encourage the chairman of the county GOP to apologize to the voters of Whispering Pines for this blatant attempt to inject partisan politics, and the resulting acrimony, into a purely local election. They should also publicly avow to Whispering Pines voters that there will be no further attempts of this sort. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.