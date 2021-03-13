I am a resident of Pinehurst, a retired military veteran, and a Friend of Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve, our local state park. The park needs our help to make some much-needed repairs.
Recently, we learned that the boardwalk known as Moccasin Crossing has been closed indefinitely. Natural wood rot has made the boardwalk unsafe, and it must be replaced with longer-lasting material.
Moccasin Crossing is one of the most diverse natural areas in the park. The bottomland hardwood wetland is a stark contrast from the upland longleaf pine habitat elsewhere in the park. A variety of birds, mammals, reptiles and insects can be observed while standing on the boardwalk. Rangers enjoy leading school groups to this highly popular site because of the tremendous biodiversity and educational value.
Replacing the boardwalk will restore a tremendous resource and benefit the community. The restoration can be accomplished on a faster timeline than state planners can achieve if we work together as a community to support the park. You can help in several ways:
- Let the North Carolina State Park System know the importance of Moccasin Crossing restoration to the overall mission of Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve. They can be reached at state.parks@ncparks.gov;
- Contact local elected members of the North Carolina state legislature for support. They can be reached at jamie.boles@ncleg.net, McNeillla@ncleg.net, Tom.McInnis@ncleg.gov; and
- Contribute to the Friends of Weymouth Woods, a nonprofit that supports the park.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
