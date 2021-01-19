In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson traveled to Paris for the Peace Conference to officially end World War I. While there, he contracted the “Spanish Flu,” was in bed and had to leave the conference.
Amid the usual respiratory symptoms, he began to act strange, blurting out unexpected orders. He felt he was surrounded by spies. He raged over pieces of furniture that he thought had disappeared. He became obsessed with who was using the official automobiles and believed they were taking party excursions to Paris.
It is speculated that Wilson’s symptoms of paranoia were the result of some brain inflammation caused by the virus. After the pandemic, there were more numerous reports of psychiatric symptoms associated with the pandemic.
One of Wilson’s biographers explored the impact of Wilson’s change in mental state on the final treaty with Germany that may have contributed to the start of World War II just 20 years later.
Jump ahead to 2020. As we learn more about a new pandemic, we are realizing a part of the infection is a “vasculitis,” or inflammation of the lining of blood vessels. This has expressed itself in uncommon manifestations such as a heart attack in an 8-year-old child.
President Trump had documented COVID-19, and according to him and his physicians, he recovered completely.
But his paranoia over massive fraud in the election, carried out nationwide by a massive deep-state conspiracy, backed by a South American country, so sophisticated that there is no credible evidence of the fraud, that affected only the vote for president and not the vote for other offices, sounds a little like Wilson’s paranoia.
Could it be that President Trump suffered a brain vasculitis resulting in psychiatric symptoms of paranoia?
Matt Farina
Southern Pines
