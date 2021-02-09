Paper a Good Investment
Make a great financial decision: Subscribe to the paper.
My husband and I moved to this area three years ago this coming week for his new medical job in Moore County. I immediately subscribed to the paper since we knew nothing about the area, and the paper was the most accurate information regarding the local communities and people.
We have continued to subscribe, not only for the articles, information, activity calendar, etc., but as a financial decision.
My degree is in finance, and I handle all the family funds. I have always been a coupon clipper, not a super clipper but saving around $10 a week on groceries/products we use. I recently saved 35 percent of my bill at Harris Teeter.
I noticed in cutting coupons today that I clipped $54.30 in savings, and left $135.25 still in the paper. The paper only costs $69.55 a year. It has saved me more than 10 times that cost this past year.
You don’t have to read eversy article, agree with everything written, but it is a very money-smart decision to get a “real” paper. Support your community newspaper and save your family some money.
Deborah Castle
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.