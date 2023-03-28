If you live near downtown Southern Pines or frequent the area businesses, you have probably seen panhandlers. You may have given them a handout, a meal or other acts of charity. This seems pretty harmless and an act of kindness, but what is the other side of the issue?
What if the panhandling becomes aggressive and targeted? What if the panhandler follows you home and proceeds to harass you at home for a handout?
There are only so many ways to get from the east side of U.S. 1 to the shopping areas on the west side, and you can not avoid the corner frequented by the panhandler. Every time you go past the corner you are subjected to obscene gestures, verbal assaults and attempts to approach your vehicle while stopped at the stop light.
The panhandler shows up at your house and attempts to open your door and is caught on your door camera. The panhandler waits outside your house for you to exit. He waits in the parking lot of your drug store and cleaners to intercept you. You fear for your family and hide them in your vehicle so they are not seen and recognized.
Call the local police? This is not as easy as it sounds. You are told that “He is harmless” or “we get multiple calls a day about him” and “There is not much we can do.”
You get a restraining order from court, but as long as he is on public property there is nothing we can do. Citizens of Southern Pines should not have to live like this.
Doug Carron
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.