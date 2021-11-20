A couple of years ago, The Pilot ran an article on the homeless situation in our area. I’ve often wondered what happened after that coverage.
What has happened in our area since The Pilot’s article and what remains to be done? When the homeless are out of sight, they’re off our radar, but obviously they are still among us.
Calista Force
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
A local organization that does great things is Team Workz ((910) 315-0262 - teamworkz.org). Cliff Brown can always use volunteers and resources to help in this noble effort to serve others.
