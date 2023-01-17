Steve Bouser’s article on the demise of the longleaf ecosystem in the Jan. 11 edition of The Pilot was an excellent reminder of what was once an abundant landscape.
Early settlers saw an endless supply of timber for ships and homes that stretched as far as the eye could see from Southern Virginia to Florida and westward into Texas. As Bouser eloquently wrote, the trees were recognized and highly prized for the resources they provided for a growing nation, and longleaf pine forest became the economic engine of the southeast. Unfortunately, it was not sustainable.
People who live in this area today are fortunate to reside in what remains of this beautiful landscape. We are still able to enjoy occasional glimpses of the red-cockaded woodpecker and Bachman’s sparrow, and walks through areas covered with wire grass and Sandhills Pixey-moss, something that many people took for granted not that long ago. Remnants of this vast ecosystem remain for visitors to explore in places like Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve.
It was an outstanding article. Keep up the great work.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
