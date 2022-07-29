It was heartwarming to see the recent article about the collection drive supporting the Life Care Pregnancy Center in Carthage, and to read about all the generous locals who donated to such a good cause.
The recent Supreme Court Dobbs decision has likely led some individuals in this area to look for such organizations that provide support and assistance during pregnancy.
Another outstanding resource in the Sandhills area is The Jeremiah Project, a Christian ministry that is designed to help individuals who are facing an unplanned pregnancy.
The Jeremiah Project offers one-on-one mentoring and supports participants through counseling services, career and financial planning, and adoption guidance. It provides a confidential and safe place for support during a most difficult time.
We are certainly blessed here in Moore County to have so many people who are willing to help others in need.
David Francis, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.