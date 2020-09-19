There are times when one wants to say “thank you” for the blessings and kindness shown in a special way. That day was Sunday, Aug. 30, for my husband, Alex, who celebrated 90 amazing years.
We thank you for the “drive thru” in front of our home, where Alex was sitting, as friends and neighbors came by to wish a happy birthday with many cards and balloons. Each gave their name, as he was unable to see them due to an “eye stroke” several weeks ago. What a blessing for him to have them celebrate this special day.
It was truly an act of kindness and caring. We wanted to say thank you for this “gift” from the heart. It means more than you’ll ever know.
Sybil Del Bueno
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
