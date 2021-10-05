It seems as if the COVID debate has come down to a definition of freedom. I hear a lot about freedom these days but I have yet to see it used in context.
Our forefathers were brilliant and foresaw the potential conflicts created by us exercising our freedoms. They debated and argued and decided on wording that was very specific and purposeful.
Look at the very first words of the very first amendment in our Bill of Rights: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” (freedom from) “or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” (freedom to).
Our “individual freedom to” is framed within the context of our “collective freedom from.” Our Founding Fathers made it the first words of the first amendment of our Bill of Rights — freedom from before freedom to.
Think about that. You don’t have the freedom to drink and drive because we have freedom from dying as a result. You don’t have the freedom to wander around on my property at will because I have freedom from you invading my space. This is no different.
I believe in complete autonomy of your own body and I would never accept mandatory vaccines. If you choose not to get vaccinated, so be it. But you owe me your constitutional duty to keep me safe from you and also my children from yours.
I am a veterinarian and I have based my entire career on science. It has done me and my patients well to believe in science. I don’t care if individually you believe in science or not, but I ask you to take your Constitutional duties seriously. Act like an American.
Tom Daniel
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
