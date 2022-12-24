I have never written a letter to the editor before, but the article I read about two recent Moore County incidents has prompted this letter.
I was raised in Brooklyn/Staten Island and enjoyed the ethnic and religious diversity. I also spent 26 years in the Air Force and have lived or been stationed all over the world, including some very unpleasant places.
I’ve also had interesting experiences working as a civilian in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region. There, I witnessed firsthand what blatant religious and political intolerance looked like. As a Roman Catholic I could not openly practice my religion and was frequently proselytized to by my Arab counterparts.
I have lived in Moore County for over 16 years and thought my wife and I had found a nice, safe and quiet place to live. We’d watch/read the news and comment, “Boy, glad we don’t live there!”
Well guess what, it looks like we DO live “there.” It’s time for us to wake up and realize Moore County isn’t a conservative “safe haven.” It reflects the good and not-so-good elements and actions of our society at large. It’s time for this senior citizen to get more involved with prevention versus reaction. Please join me.
Charlie Jones
Woodlake
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
