In the Moore County Leadership Institute’s fall class, we got to tour the new Aberdeen police station. A glimpse into the world of highly dedicated and extensively trained officers and staff made me think: What would I do if I had a “brush with the law”?
Later that week, I stopped at an Aberdeen convenience store. While in line, I overheard people talking. One had just sent her kids to school, the other had driven an hour to shop. The clerk behind the counter smiled.
That’s when I realized my “brush with the law” occurred. Me and the stranger who had driven to town had safely reached Aberdeen because, 10 miles away, an officer had stopped a car and arrested a drunk driver. We were not in a bad car accident because of the actions of the unknown officer.
Law enforcement officers, first responders, soldiers, fire fighters and parents perform vital roles in society.
They all serve and protect—often by preventing bad things from happening, with little appreciation from those they protect.
My wish for us all is to value this kind of “brush with the law” in Aberdeen, and in every town.
Sherry McQuage, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.