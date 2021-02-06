As I viewed the defeated President Donald Trump desperately rifling through state voting returns for evidence of hidden votes, I was reminded of the shrinking Wicked Witch screaming “I’m melting” after Dorothy throws water on her. Like Dorothy, America threw water on The Donald and his plans to destabilize our institutions and create doubt about our fellow sentient beings.
I agree with John Brennan, the former head of the CIA, that Trump may have been our most dangerous traitor. Before the door slammed his derriere on Jan. 20, he was determined to drag every truthful government official out with him to the delight of Iran, Russia and China. His pointless firing of Christopher Krebs, Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, who contradicted him on election fraud, was roundly condemned because Krebs is respected by his colleagues and elected officials.
Trump as always uses other people’s money to finance his delusions. That $3 million from a Trump election defense fund squandered on a useless recount in Wisconsin, plus the other wasted millions on other recounts, plus the $20,000 a day spent by My Cousin Vinny Rudolph Guiliani in Pennsylvania to demently argue with a judge about throwing out a million plus votes, ultimately came from our pockets.
The tax cut for the rich enabled the deep pocket GOP donors to give that found money to Trump instead of being taxed by the IRS.
Kevin Lewis
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
