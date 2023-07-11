In recent years, otherwise guiltless county commissions, town councils and other political entities have been encouraged, threatened, and even blackmailed by far-left groups into making proclamations against “hate,” “hate speech” and “hate groups.”

These are tantamount to an admission of thoughts, actions or crimes not committed. I believe it is all a setup aimed to divide the nation and suppress conservatives, libertarians and especially Christians.

Sally Larson

Kent, it seems reasonable and socially responsible to stand up against any organization, group, or individual motivated by "hate."

You're concerned that if these thoughts, actions, or crimes have not yet been committed, no proclamations should be made against them. These crimes have been committed whenever a shooter targets a race of people. It's happening all too often, and I've heard you complain that Christians are targets of hate as well. I don't understand what you are saying or how being against "hate" aims to divide the nation and suppress conservatives, libertarians, and especially Christians. If anything, coming together as one against "hate" could be healing for us all.

Barbara Misiaszek

Do you remember that resolution our commissioners issued "in support of the 2nd Amendment" Kent? There were many, many public comments made at the beginning of that meeting coercing them into that action prior to them issuing that meaningless resolution. Perhaps the most interesting comment made, and in fact the last one made, was by a lady who self identified as a Native American. She apparently didn't even realize that Native Americans would not have been allowed to own a gun at the time that the Bill of Rights was enacted. Isn't it a good that eventually we grow in life and beliefs?

John Misiaszek

