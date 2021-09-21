I’m in complete agreement with The Pilot’s editorial “Hospital Must Do Vaccine Mandate.” FirstHealth’s inexcusable refusal to impose a COVID-19 vaccine requirement places it at odds with every well-respected health system in North Carolina. I also agree that the only possible rationale for FirstHealth’s complacency must be labor economics.
When the inevitable vaccine mandate is imposed, it’s entirely likely that some portion of the non-compliant staff will quit. It’s also true that their departure will exacerbate a very real staff shortage. However, what FirstHealth sees as a thorny logistical challenge is, in fact, a transformational opportunity.
Instead of fearing the absence of the non-vaccinated, FirstHealth should welcome their departure. Through their refusal to be vaccinated, they’re declaring themselves to be in opposition to the core mission and vision of the organization.
If these staff members don’t believe in vaccination, patients must wonder what other tenets of modern medicine might they reject: sterile technique, gene therapy, molecular medicine? Will the gleaming new cancer center be staffed by individuals indifferent to the safety of those most vulnerable patients?
Impose the mandate, manage through any fallout, then take the time to thoughtfully recruit the team that will lead FirstHealth, and those of us who rely on you, into the future.
Kevin Fitzpatrick
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.