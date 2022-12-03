The Pilot seems displeased with the school board election, referencing dismay at the conservative sweep by inexperienced, disconnected and populist candidates.
I am unaffiliated, despise Donald Trump, do not support the Jan. 6 crowd, am not an election denier and a lifelong supporter of public education. However, I too voted for Benway, Bruno and Davis.
Not a populist, I deemed the status quo inadequate to deal with the core issues, just throwing more money at the problem. Recent reports from 2021 studies show American seventh grade students to be four-five years behind Asian students in mathematics, science and language. This will be worse in failing schools.
While none of us can make students learn, there are things which can be done and this new board should put their shoulder to the wheel. First, classrooms must have discipline and control, without which no learning takes place. Administrators must give teachers the tools to do so. Student-on-student violence should be less tolerated.
Second, underperforming students should not be promoted to the next grade at key milestones. Despite the feared social impact, it does provide accountability.
Third, the Pilot has suggested more private monies should be sought out. This is a good idea and easy to replicate from other counties.
Fourth, some students need help (tutoring, mentoring, etc.) and a well-organized volunteer drive could make a big difference.
Of course, other things, such as student-teacher ratios, teacher pay, etc., matter also, but alone will not make a difference. The election over, I hope we all get behind the school board and it’s fair for us to expect them to make improvements. We cannot continue to graduate under-educated children and feel good about it. The real existential threat to democracy is the inadequate education of our young.
Scott Stanley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
