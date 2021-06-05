Section 4, Article 1 of our Constitution has a very peculiar requirement of the Congress in it. I am sure others, as I have, gloss over this sentence. Yet, the wording of this requirement has profound meaning behind it which, if adhered to as originally intended, would have great positive effects to our nation.
The sentence I refer to is: “The Congress shall assemble at least once in every year.” Read that again and ponder its meaning and possibilities. Think about it. Why would the constitutional delegates feel the need to enumerate this in the Constitution?
These were powerful men, hungry for position, they were politicians after all. Why would they need to be forced to assemble?
The War for Independence had just been fought, the country had debts to pay, infrastructure to build, displaced persons to attend to. There was clearly pressing work to be done.
The easy one is travel. It was a bear in 1787, especially if you were the representatives from Georgia. It was a long and dangerous trip to New York, New York, the capital at that time.
Another reason was because the country was set up and currently running at the state level under the Articles of Confederation and they likely saw little need to meet at the federal level.
I wonder, though, if there was another reason. Could it have been because the founders expected the elected representatives to have more important things to do, like run a farm, a law practice, a tannery, or a general store? That they would be too busy in their community being productive citizens to be hanging around the nation’s capital writing laws and mucking things up?
Imagine the profound difference in the country if Congress assembled just once a year.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
And imagine that as part of their annual get-together they worked fervently to balance the budget before returning home?
