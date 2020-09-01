In response to the Aug. 19 letter “One Thing,” the writer, a professed “right winger,” asked of a fellow worker, “What could President Trump have done differently?”
If asked, my response would have been: tell the truth about the uncontrolled infectious nature of COVID-19 and then promote the best ideas from the infectious experts for the best ways to protect oneself from potential infection. Denial of its danger is not the best way.
Fortunately we live in the USA, where diverse opinions are respected, so in that light, I respect his entitlement to his erroneous opinion.
Gordon R. Galtere
Southern Pines
