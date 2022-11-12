Leadership can be hard. But it doesn’t have to be this hard. By exercising good faith and transparent communication, effective leadership usually transcends natural friction to obtain positive results and maintain healthy relations throughout a community. With its proposed STR ban, the Pinehurst Village Council is failing this leadership lesson.
The STR ban’s merits are unpersuasive:
“They are a nuisance.” No data exists to support STRs are problematic or meaningfully different than long-term rentals or property owners
“I want a traditional neighbor.” So would I, but I don’t get to control another person’s property rights.
“STRs hinder affordable housing.” What data shows that? Even if true, by how much? Does it warrant regulation? And what alternatives exist? Additionally, the ban is possibly/likely an unconstitutional infringement on property rights resulting in taxpayers paying significant litigation costs with monetary damages.
But I draft this letter primarily to express my disappointment in the council’s process used thus far. The public needs legislative bodies to listen to, and learn from, constituents and experts. That process must be robust, multi-layered and genuine.
Here, it appears three council members resorted to political reverse engineering: first deciding to enact the ban and then attempting to justify it. Although I laud more recent statements exercising a more conciliatory tone, their initial behavior exhibited a leadership arrogance and short-sightedness that created a hostile environment within our community.
Not good.
It’s time for something better: Let’s put on the brakes, put sunlight on the process and listen and learn from economic, legal and other experts in public hearings with robust, transparent questioning and dialogue. Let’s not go down an uncertain road that will damage our community in incalculable ways. Let’s find a solution tailored to a fully vetted problem. Let’s work together in a healthier, more collaborative manner.
Dan Kuecker
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
