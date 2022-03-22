In light of what is happening in Ukraine, our problems seem minuscule. However, I would like to send a different voice about the Pinehurst short-term rental problem.
There is something wonderful about our friendly neighborhoods, where neighbors help neighbors, whether it be with a simple hello and a smile at various times, or as I get from my neighbors, freshly baked bread, cookies, a dinner, a treat, a favor, a yard job, fix-it help, children’s laughter, a happy chat. I reciprocate.
Some of this comes from a wonderful military family, some from retired folks, some from a local veteran’s family, all just full-time, dear, home-owning neighbors that make life here so charming and blessed.
One would not have this with short-term rentals abutting one’s property. While one would offer friendliness to the guests, it simply is not the same life that one builds up long term.
I do sympathize with that problem to which our Pinehurst Village Council should give more serious attention.
Sheila Van Dyke, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
