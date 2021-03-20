Donald Trump was legally acquitted but morally convicted. What is legal is not always right
Laws are written by man. Mankind’s fundamental morals are encoded in our DNA and beautifully expressed in the golden rule and our Declaration of Independence.
This raises a fundamental question. What do we want to be? A nation where legal technicalities trump basic morality, or a nation that honors the fundamental values of our Founding Fathers? Is it really just “all about winning” as Lindsey Graham said about continued Republican allegiance to Trump in his interview on Sunday Morning with Chris Wallace?
I sincerely hope not.
Matt Kuhn
Whispering Pines
