Take heed, Moore County. Having been a former public school employee and working in the system, I have a whole new view from inside the school walls. I witnessed what was working, what needed to be improved and where the shortfalls came into play.
I can honestly say that, as the parent of a Moore County Schools student, parents need to be very cautious about whom we elect as our next Board of Education members.
I have personally known Robin Calcutt and Pam Thompson for many years. They have the best experience and integrity for the job. Rollie Sampson has proved herself as a leader and also is a wonderful voice for the schools of Moore County.
We need leaders on our board who have experience in education and have been in the system and know where the needs are. Calcutt is a clear choice for me when considering someone with experience. Pam Thompson has also proved her desire to improve our schools, and has been a public servant for many years.
When you vote in this election, please do parents, teachers, students and our schools a huge favor: Vote Calcutt, Sampson and Thompson to represent our schools. Don’t vote based on a sample ballot that parties hand out at the polls. Know your candidates and what they stand for. Reach out to them and ask your questions. Knowledge is power at the polls.
Daniel Armstrong
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
