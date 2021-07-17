Driving up the lane to the Pinehurst Resort and member’s club is so lovely and inviting with the folks playing tennis, croquet and lawn bowls. Now the Pinehurst townsmen and resort are tearing that up for a hotel.
I do not understand why that hotel wasn’t planned for the site of the old Hall of Fame. With a little clearing, a beautiful view of the No. 2 course would be there to admire. But, no, it seems today’s planners prefer the big city look with buildings upon buildings.
What a shame. I guess the old adage “money talks” still lives.
Marilyn Erickson, Pinehurst
