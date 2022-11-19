I am writing this on the morning of Election Day, long before results are known. So this plea is for those who will attain the position of responsibility they seek.
It is now time for all the personal shouts and rage against your opponent to end. Thank goodness the TV commercials will return to more mundane products that are believable.
You campaigned on the promise to go to your respective bodies and pick a fight. I implore you to go to WORK. Play nice with your new friends and come together to do things that are the best for your constituency.
Remember: The economy is larger than you and your body of colleagues. You will have minor influence.
The national debt is out of control. It can never be paid off and the interest is sapping our ability to advance.
There are just reasons for abortion. You do not know every situation. Although, most agree it is not to be used simply for birth control.
The move to renewable energy can be accomplished only when it is economically feasible. It can not be largely supported and funded by tax dollars that we don’t have. Electric vehicles must be priced within the reach of the average citizen without credits and subsidies. Competition will accomplish this.
Solar and wind electric generation are good ideas and can be feasible for companies to build and recover costs by less expensive production.
Your opponent is as patriotic as you, maybe more so. It seems that it is power that you seek/sought in your quest.
You are an infinitesimal part of the society that your political decisions will impact. Be conscious of your responsibilities.
Roy Cameron
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
