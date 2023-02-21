It was good to see The Pilot place Ned Barnett’s reasonable plea for support of public transportation in North Carolina opposite one of John Hood’s periodic and predictable columns bashing public transportation.
Mobility should not rely on just one mode, but be developed to serve as many needs as possible. Unlike Europe and other developed countries, the United States chose a course after World War II to focus only on automobiles and highway development, to the detriment of railroads, buses and pedestrians.
There is nothing wrong with cars. But should everyone be virtually forced to use one all the time? That is the “choice” in America. Since it is the only option we have, we are told that building more highways is the only solution.
But there is a limit to how much concrete can be poured, how many parking lots can be built, and how much pollution can be tolerated. Cities like Los Angeles are now building subways, light rail, commuter rail and express busways to attempt to replace what they once had.
North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states. Do we want to discover what Los Angeles found out the hard way? Now is the time to plan and build light rail, commuter rail and intercity rail to give people mobility options.
In addition to developing transit, many other countries are also encouraging bikeways and walkways for pedestrians where possible, and creating transit-oriented development which attempts to limit the sprawl that our automobile-centric culture has created. There should be choice. Other countries do it. There’s no reason it can’t be provided here.
Kevin McKinney
Pinehurst
