Justin Bradford of Pinehurst wrote a letter to the editor recently that appeared to be about his respect for high school teams that were showing the old team spirit by wearing medical face masks while engaging in sports. Really? Are we to think kids voted for this?
Bradford’s letter seemed harmless enough until he launched into a rant about some adults who will just not wear their masks. The rant quickly turned to name calling, specifically about those “residents of Moore County who cannot bear to wear a mask for 15 minutes in the supermarket without complaining like a petulant spoiled child about it, or maybe openly carry a weapon so nobody asks them to wear one, or maybe call a local business owner ‘Nazi’ about it.”
A person without a rational argument usually turns to personal attacks to discredit opposing views — in this case firing accusations against those who see no need to wear masks.
What Bradford fails to do is answer this basic question: “If the COVID-19 vaccines rapidly produced by the Trump administration with private industry and distributed widely by the current administration are effective, why should we wear a mask?” The vaccine either works or it doesn’t. Feeling lucky?
Larry Weeks
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
