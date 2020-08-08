Michael Smith’s column “Tearing Down Statues Defies Rule Of Law and Logic” begins by asking “whether this nation has gone completely off the rails.”
I immediately wondered if he was referring to the millions Trump has “received” from the U.S. taxpayers for his own personal gain, or why he tries to ignore the Constitution by not counting everyone for the census.
Imagine my surprise when Mr. Smith’s column referred to Confederate statues. He begins by excusing Gens. Bragg and Lee while attacking Gen. Sherman. He does not mention Sherman received approval from President Lincoln and Gen. Grant.
I’m assuming he considers the bombing of Dresden and the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki similarly. After all, collectively their purpose was to end the war.
Mr. Smith mentions Lee’s oath of allegiance. In it, Lee says, “I will henceforth faithfully support, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the Union of the States.” Of course, that was after he lost the war.
If the criteria is someone who once did good things for our country, I eagerly await Mr. Smith’s next column, “Why Benedict Arnold Deserves a Statue.”
Bob Curtis, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
