Today on U.S. 15-501, I saw a pickup truck flying a flag that said (—) Biden. I thought this was in extremely bad taste.
I don’t care what your political views are, and I believe you have the right to express them, but using foul language is not good. What kind of example are you setting for our younger generation?
Mary Lou Herre
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(5) comments
If Hollywood celebrities like Robert DeNiro can use that (F- Trump ) expression during a national televised awards event for the liberal Democratic/ Progressive/ Socialist entertainment industry, then a few good old boys from North Carolina should be able to do the same, only they had a much smaller viewing audience. DeNiro was applauded by Democrats. I watched and heard Black Live Matter members call Trump supporters " crakers " on WRAL coverage today, this is going to get ugly.
But in public where children are seeing it isn't appropriate at any time.
I could have guessed a response as such. Children watch TV, and there is where you will see these celebrities using their " star power " to influence adults and children into this " everything goes " mentality. You all should have known that after four years of enjoying the Trump bashing, what goes around comes around, look at it as entertainment, because it will be just that, entertaining. Like it or not, we are in for a rough and tumble Biden bashing four years, if he last that long.
No one is saying you can't bash, but it's wrong to do it so crudely where young children can see it.
Sally, you are like a squirrel in traffic, all over the place. I give, you win.
