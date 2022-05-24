After reading The Pilot’s recent accounting of the Moore County school board member who strong- armed the Pinecrest High School principal into arbitrarily removing an “objectional” book from the school’s library, I became both infuriated and dismayed.
The individual elected official in question possesses absolutely no legal authority, under existing state or local statutes (or policies), to demand that such action be taken, and he must be held accountable by the board and taxpayers for this highly unethical behavior.
How in the world can the board and larger community continue to sit idly by and allow rogue elected officials to simply march into our schools and disrupt the teaching and learning process while bullying the school administration into taking ill-advised action such as this?
Yes, the building principal demonstrated poor judgment by allowing the board member to intimidate her into arbitrarily removing the book in question, which was an obvious violation of existing board policy. However, the superintendent is ultimately responsible for the daily operations of the entire district, and he must also bear a lion’s share of accountability for what took place as well.
Ultimately, the board, as a corporate entity, must do the right thing and take the necessary action to ensure acts of malfeasance such as this immediately cease. As a minimum, the appropriate board action must be a formal vote to publicly censure the board member in question. That would send a strong message that such unethical behavior will not be tolerated moving forward.
Ray Brayboy
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
