The North Carolina Republican Party censoring Sen. Richard Burr for his guilty vote in President Trump’s impeachment was a courageous vote but in reality, if he was to follow his oath to defend our Constitution, it was really the only vote.
Think about this: The Senate held a vote to determine whether or not it was constitutional to try someone no longer in office, and by a narrow motion the Senate approved the trial. Burr voted against it and lost. The only honorable act is to accept the decision, then listen to all and decide if the evidence was enough to determine if President Trump was guilty of inspiring the mob to attack the Capitol.
His decision was extremely difficult: to support the Constitution, the law of the land, or support his political party. Kudos to Sen. Burr for putting the Constitution before politics.
Gordon R. Galtere
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Burr’s actions were reprehensible but not too surprising. He showed some honesty by voting against the impeachment trial of a citizen, which is unconstitutional. This is why Chief Justice Roberts refused to preside as would normally be the constitutional requirement. His final vote was his usual rubber stamp of the never-Trumpers, led by the recently disgraced Lincoln Project. Twice accused, twice acquitted. Trump was declared innocent both times. Cases closed. The 2020 election was indeed stolen.
