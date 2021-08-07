“I am amazed ... at the incessant mantra of Liberals within these pages admonishing free citizens to ‘get their vaccine.’” Mr. Lasala appears to be no more supportive of vaccines, masks, social distancing or other preventive measures to end the COVID-19 pandemic than he was on Dec. 8, 2020, when he expressed essentially the same opinions.
Cases of COVID-19 infection in the U.S. then totaled 15.1 million and 281,358 deaths. On July 13, COVID-19 cases nationwide totaled 33.9 million and 607,771 deaths.
On Dec. 8, 2020, in Moore County, there were 3,429 virus cases and 70 deaths. On July 13, 20219,107 cases and 192 deaths.
Over 99 percent of current COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization and resulting in death are from the un-vaccinated among us.
The governor of West Virginia, a staunch Republican, has stated that the unvaccinated are conducting a personal lottery — with the Grim Reaper.
Fewer than 50 percent of Moore County residents have received even their first dose of a potentially life-saving vaccine. I would suggest this would seem to be a poor decision on their part.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Biden and liberals have no honor when demanding that free citizens refuse to be injected with a not fully tested vaccine. Biden has allowed thousands of illegal border crossovers to be dumped into south Texas towns with no medical support. Thousands in Texas and untold numbers in other states. How many have been bused and flown to other states that are also carrying not only covid but other infectious diseases. Studies have identified the importance of cross-border movement in the transmission of various diseases, including HIV, measles, pertussis, rubella, rabies, hepatitis A, influenza, tuberculosis, shigellosis, syphilis, Mycobacterium bovis infection, brucellosis, and foodborne diseases, such as infections associated with raw cheese and produce. These studies are from the CDC.
William Dean, COVID is not a political virus. It attacks the unvaccinated no matter what your political bent is.
William, the story you are writing about was written in 2017. Wasn't Trump in charge then?
http://medbox.iiab.me/modules/en-cdc/www.cdc.gov/healthcommunication/toolstemplates/entertainmented/tips/US-Mexico-Health.html
