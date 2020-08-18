It was moving to read in Sunday’s Pilot of the heroic efforts of Master Sgt. John Grimesey for which he was awarded the Silver Star.
It was also heartwarming to see that The Pilot had placed the announcement on the front page, unlike the treatment given a former teammate and resident of Southern Pines who had a similar experience in Vietnam.
Harold (Happy) Baker, radioman second class, was awarded the Navy Cross for extraordinary heroism on the night of Dec. 20, 1970, as a member of X-Ray Platoon, SEAL Team 1, U.S. Navy. His five-man squad had just inserted and begun their patrol when they were hit with a B-40 rocket (RPG), killing two and blowing Petty Officer Baker back into the Mekong River.
Baker fought his way back ashore, dragging a wounded comrade with him and gaining control of an M-60 machine gun. He then returned a heavy volume of automatic weapons fire, staving off the assault until they could be rescued.
His father, Eddie Baker, was also a notable resident of Moore County, as fire chief of Southern Pines, yet Happy’s accomplishment was relegated to page five of The Pilot, as that edition’s front page was dominated by a golden retriever who had given birth to 13 pups.
The Navy Cross is the second highest honor for gallantry in combat and only seven were awarded to Navy Special Warfare members throughout the entire Vietnam war.
Three Navy SEALs received the Medal of Honor during Vietnam, our country’s highest award.
Danny Batchelor
Whispering Pines
