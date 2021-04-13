My wife, Stacy, passed away suddenly last month. We rarely mingled our work lives but she would come home and share her frustrations and triumphs of the day, giving me an awareness of what she did and meant to the Moore County School District.
She was the lead data manager, working in the planning accountability and research department. As I talked to people in Moore County, conducting the business of a surviving spouse, I came away in awe at the number of people who knew her or were supported by what she did. I have been overwhelmed by the individual data manager and school support of me and my family, including the superintendent of Moore County Schools.
Inevitably the conversation turned into how hard data managers worked for the pay they received. What I came to appreciate is that the school data managers are the prototypical tail wagged by the school system dog. It bothers me that had I passed first, my wife would have struggled to remain in her job and live in Moore County.
In my short time on the town of Carthage planning board, I had been a soft-spoken advocate of affordable housing in Moore County, but I feel that is about to change. I’ll figure out how to get involved on behalf of school support staff, first year teachers and any others who struggle to find adequate housing in Moore County for their pay.
Christopher Sweet
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
