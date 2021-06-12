Not Worthy of Bar Talk
A newspaper column should represent a higher standard than a letter to the editor. It should contain facts and a rationale and not espouse ignorance.
The transgender policy column by Steve Earwood was pointless and doesn’t even classify as bar talk by Archie Bunker. Earwood should stick to autosports and leave high-schoolers and their gender identity alone. Teenagers who are dealing with hormones and puberty need to have the support of trained guidance counselors, not a self-appointed ignorant boob.
Kevin Lewis
Carthage
