Often, I am confronted with “what’s wrong with our health care system? Often, I’m confronted with discussions about things like “world hunger” while the participants in this discussion have driven by several homeless people and not stopped. So, what’s wrong with our health care system?
A recent illness caused me to visit Moore Regional Hospital twice. On my second visit, I simply received one bag of fluids. Imagine my surprise when I received a bill for $1,199.50. The saline was $63. Luckily, I can pay this bill. However, there are plenty who can’t.
The $1,200 could have paid for 80 cases of Gatorade, 10,160 single servings of bottled water.
Instead of wondering what’s wrong with our health care system “globally,” look in your backyard. A “nonprofit company” here to service the community charges $1,200 for one bag of fluid.
So, as a concerned citizen, I advise you go buy 80 cases of Gatorade or 127 cases of water instead. Perhaps, you could donate some of the leftovers to the hospital.
Fritz Healy
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
