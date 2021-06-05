With the USGA adding a major headquarters here in Pinehurst, adding jobs, influx of tax revenue, more opportunities for No. 2 and our other courses to host USGA events, I want to comment on the decline of the added value to our membership in the USGA.
I have been a member since 1986, and an Eagle member since 1990. I certainly understand that my annual dues are to help grow the USGA, but the quality of “swag” and the elimination of items that were given in return for membership are really disappointing. The hats are made with this very thin “cheap” material now, nothing like in years past.
Is the USGA trying to cut corners because they want to maximize our annual dues? I sent an email to the USGA membership voicing these issues of diminishing returns, and my desire to “downgrade” to “champion” status because the difference of $40 in dues added no value to me. There was no explanation, just an acknowledgement of my autopay to champion status beginning in 2022. I wonder?
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
