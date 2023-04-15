I really think Lydia Boesch needs to step down/rotate or just plain leave her seat on the Village Council as soon as possible. Boesch has demonstrated that she has not learned how to play nice with others since being on the council.
This last incident is not her only issue with the other council members. Pinehurst does not need her lack of respect for her council position.
I find it very interesting that, when interviewed, Boesch claims “to find it such an honor to serve on the council” and “to work with this amazing staff.” If she is so “honored,” then why cause so much drama and discord? While I don’t expect members of the Village Council to agree all the time, I do expect these adults to behave well and show the citizens of Pinehurst respect by working hard to meet the issues before them.
With her statement that she will run again and not leave her seat, now it makes me wonder if she is looking to become the mayor and hopes her statements of loving her work with the community, etc., will get her more votes at election time. All I see here is a woman who is not suited to be on the council and even less suited to be mayor.
Dorothy M. Self
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
