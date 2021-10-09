The purpose of immigration laws is to protect the citizens of our country against such things as crime, health issues, human trafficking and issues of national security. Immigration laws are designed to provide safety and security to a nation’s society.
We the people decide who is allowed into our country. We have laws established to determine who enters the United States.
On Aug. 5, I wrote to Attorney General Garland asking him why he was not defending the immigration laws of our country on the southern border. I have gotten no response.
What we have is an open border with Mexico. What we have is an administration in Washington that doesn’t seem to care about the safety and security of us. I find it hard to believe that the leadership of our nation has decided to throw the lives of its citizens under the bus.
Is this fair treatment of our population? Is it right to allow crime, disease, drugs, terrorists and human traffickers into our country? Is this OK?
Karl Killingstad
Vass
