I cannot begin to calculate how many parents, grandparents and other informed members of our community will be alienated by the dismissive arrogance evident throughout your May 19 editorial, “Race Theory Debate Not About Education.”
The editorial insists Critical Race Theory is not a looming threat to public education because its proponents do not employ the title to identify their objectives. Put aside, if you wish, the Moore County Board of Education’s ultimate intentions. Dismiss the State Board of Education’s 4-3 decision.
But The Pilot, and citizens at large, must not be permitted to overlook that President Joe Biden is pursuing a federal Critical Race Theory policy. It is pending as a proposed “rule” by the U.S. Department of Education. The rule and its detailed objectives are posted online at FederalRegister.gov.
It will come as no surprise that the document does not include even one reference to Critical Race Theory, but it is replete with race-based curriculum “guidance” under the title “Proposed Priorities-American History and Civics Education.”
Here are some nutshells: “(a) (Review) systemic marginalization, biases, inequities, and discriminatory policy and practice in American history; (b) Incorporate racially, ethnically, culturally, and linguistically diverse perspectives and perspectives on the experience of individuals with disabilities; … (d) Support the creation of learning environments that validate and reflect the diversity, identities, and experiences of all students; and (e) Contribute to inclusive, supportive, and identity-safe learning (emphasis added) environments.”
Can you imagine what becomes of relations between varying races of children in a classroom operating under this “equity” iron boot?
And, let us keep in mind how the federal government will impose these new “policies” on public education at the state and county levels. Funding. Failure to obey shuts down the pipeline of cash. There is nothing theoretical about it.
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
Another words, blackmail by Biden
