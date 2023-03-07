What an eye-opening experience it’s been attending the Southern Pines Planning Board, Town Council and comprehensive land-use plan presentations. What prompted our attendance after 18 years of residence? The answer is the recently granted permit for Southern Pines Golf Club.
We lived in Pinehurst National/No. 9 for years. We downsized and moved to South Ridge Street, a quiet neighborhood where neighbors enjoy street chats and appreciate the peacefulness of our wonderful town. We loved that Southern Pines Golf Club was walking distance; the course improvements are wonderful. When the ownership group applied to build “cottages” to house guests, we were surprised.
We were surprised again when we attended an informal meeting to see the plans. Only select residents received notice, but word quickly spread in the neighborhood. The process is “quasi-judicial,” and because of this, residents are at a disadvantage. Residents raised money for legal representation.
Residents are not experts as to what a neighborhood is, according to the town attorney. Ultimately as constituents, we felt that our testimony did not hold the weight of the developer’s.
Council member Taylor Clement said that she felt the developers had tried to make a compromise that would make neighbors happy, even though the only time we were able to voice an opinion to the developer was at the September “informal” presentation.
The residents of South Ridge have raised their voices because they don’t want lodging in their neighborhood that will ultimately increase traffic, change the neighborhood dynamic and potentially have a negative impact on their property values. In no way do they wish for the golf course to be unsuccessful. Is that so hard to comprehend?
The developers’ interest outweighed the residents’. Neighbors participate in the development of the new CLRP, attend town meetings and vote.
Michelle Kaiser
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
