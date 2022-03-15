Here is the setting: The cocktail party is in full swing. In the center is Maude towering over her diminutive hubby Wally. Maude is saying, “Wally’s stories are the funniest you have ever heard.”
She then turns and in a loud voice says to Wally, “Tell everyone a very funny story.” The room goes silent and all eyes turn on Wally.
He starts timidly. “Early this past January, the Omicron virus was into its monstrous charge.” (The room groans.)
Wally continues, “The government forms the Omicron task force with seven assistant deputy secretaries, four division heads, and the janitor of the building.” (Knowing smiles appear.)
Wally goes on: “A deputy assistant undersecretary lays out a plan to buy and provide 500 million Omicron test kits free to the public.
The janitor interjects, ‘But how will we pay the $5 billion cost?’ The deputy indignantly states: ‘Taxpayers’ money will not be used; the government will borrow the money.’
“The deputy says that ‘the kits will be ordered online when we get that site set up and will be delivered by mail.’” (Outright laughter is heard.)
Wally continues: “In mid-January, the day the website goes live, Whispering Pines resident Skip Gebhardt manages to order a kit.”
Sensing he is on a roll, Wally says, “The Omicron pandemic peaks in late February, and in early March the CDC intimates that the pandemic is over. Gebhardt gets the test kit soon thereafter and wonders what he is going to do with it, now that the crisis is over.” (Increased laughter.)
Wally then concludes with newfound gusto, “Gebhardt opens the kit and finds an inspection certificate in a foreign language that is unreadable except for the words ‘Made in China.’” (Partygoers are doubled up in laughter.)
And all this time I thought we disliked China.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt, Whispering Pines
