This state’s electrical needs are served by Duke Energy, directly or through other providers. Duke is a regulated utility, overseen by the N.C. Utilities Commission, and guaranteed a profit. We need a well-run and successful energy company.
Studying the climate, I observe compelling evidence of climate change, extreme weather events, flooding, record heat, drought, rising and warming seas, loss of marine life, and wildfires. There have been few actions to address the call to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50 percent this decade and completely by 2050. With these real goals, Duke should be leading the effort.
However, Duke is one of the largest state contributors to political campaigns, and that considers only the publicly acknowledged donations, not those known as dark money. Are they spending so much electing politicians to do them favors?
Perhaps their friendly politicians allow them to compose legislation that serves Duke’s purposes, like House Bill 951, hurriedly passed after midnight, avoiding scrutiny and real debate.
First, HB951 actually puts legal limits on the development of clean energy, replacing old coal fired plants with new gas plants. Customers are saddled with paying for obsolete plants after they are retired, instead of having modern clean energy sources developed.
The bill makes it illegal for the state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, RGGI, if the executive branch makes that choice. Even regulation of the Duke monopoly is to be reduced, with the Utilities Commission only overseeing changes in rates and future plans on multi-year schedules, rather than yearly, allowing for much greater profits.
Our legislature, as the Senate crafts its bill and the House reconsiders it, should put North Carolina on a path to the future, protect us from the worst effects of the climate crisis and keep costs reasonable, especially for low-income customers.
Jane Barnett
Robbins
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
