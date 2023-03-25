A writer recently criticized a letter to the editor that I wrote as using hyperbole in lieu of facts. What I said in my letter was that President Biden had allocated $36 billion to bail out the underfunded pensions of about 350,000 union members, which is about one-tenth of 1 percent of the U.S. population and amounts to approximately $100,000 per pensioner.
That’s not hyperbole, that’s fact.
On the other hand, when the writer states that the bailout was the result of a bill passed by Congress without clarifying that said bill was 100 percent partisan and passed without a single Republican vote, now that’s hyperbole.
I could go on, but any suggestion that this bailout was something other than a Democrat payback to its big labor allies at a huge and very unfair expense to U.S. taxpayers is, in my opinion, both disingenuous and a blatant denial of the truth.
Ron Hasbrouck
Seven Lakes
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
