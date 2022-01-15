It’s amazing how tone-deaf Willian Shaw is in his column “Threats and Intimidation Becoming Commonplace in American Politics.”
He started well, describing the difficult life challenges that we as humans face, whatever political persuasion we are. We live in a broken world and are flawed people. The just-celebrated Christmas holiday offers hope for an otherwise nihilistic existence. God offers humans a salvation that we can’t obtain from our own efforts.
Mr. Shaw could have said that we have more that unites us than divides us. Unfortunately, he went on an ideological rant about fear of change which at least in his mind is totally the responsibility of Republicans.
I’m not at all concerned that our country is becoming less white or less Christian. Our strength as a nation is from the unity provided from individual freedom and liberty, not group identity. Our constitutional republic provides the framework for that freedom.
It is Democrats who prefer to pit one group against the other. They want to avoid anything related to individual excellence. To them the best way to power is to create discord. Critical Race Theory and class warfare are used under the guise of equity. Encouraging retail theft is OK in the name of fairness. It’s pathetic.
To deflect their complicity in the current state of our country, Democrats claim “the end of democracy is at hand” if they lose power. How’s that for being delusional? Their policies create the problems and then they attempt to deflect and deceive because they feel entitled to power.
Of course, people are concerned about the future of our country when they see all this lunacy happening, Mr. Shaw. That doesn’t mean that law-abiding citizens are toting their guns around looking for the first opportunity to start shooting.
Dan Kneller, Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Rush used to explain how the left works - exploit any crisis. If none exists, fabricate one with the help of the press and loyal leftists within academia and government. Then create rules and program to “fix” the problem they actually fabricated. This applies to the bogus coal ash problem, which only became one when voters elected a Republican as Governor. It was used to attack our magnificent fossil fuel industry. The biggest fabricated crisis of all time though is the flu wave that the left hopes will never end.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.