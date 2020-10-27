Apparently it takes a “stable genius” to think that if you get tested for a disease multiple times daily, that you cannot get that disease.
You can be tested hourly for STDs, but you still need to practice safe sex. And it takes a man who “knows more than the scientists” to put yourself, knowing that you are contagious, into a hermetically sealed vehicle, with the very men who are sworn to “take a bullet” for you, thus exposing them to your virus. I don’t think the Secret Service swore to “take a virus” to protect this man.
And when this “healthiest president ever” says he feels the best he has in 20 years, let’s not forget that he had just received a healthy dosage of steroids. But, notably, he did not receive his favorite treatment: hydroxychloroquine.
And finally, Dr. Sean Conley should be ashamed for selectively offering some personal medical information on his VIP patient, but not the really important things that the citizens have a right to know, blaming his selective offerings on HIPPA. His excuse was that he didn’t want to “alarm” his patient. Well, he has become another White House spokesman who has trampled on “truthiness,” and he has alarmed all of us.
Manfred Rothstein
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
