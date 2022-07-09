Reading the article “Dual Protests Draw Opposing Sides to Southern Pines,” by Sam Hudson and Serena Lovely, I can’t help but to wonder if they were even present at the event.

The pro-choice demonstrators numbered well over 300 versus about 40 pro-lifers, yet The Pilot implied turnout was equal of both sides and the article was dominated by pro-birther quotes.

I wonder why The Pilot chose not to report the real facts? It’s fine to show both sides, but the article was dominated by the pro-birthers while the streets were dominated by pro-choicers.

Due to this biased and one-sided “reporting,” no one, including the county commissioners who are being pressured by pro-birthers to make Moore a “pro-life sanctuary,” will know that the real and vast majority of those who showed up showed up to support choice.

The Pilot has muffled the voices of the vast majority of people in this county and amplified the voices of a small but loud minority.

Cheryl Christy-Bowman

West End

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

